VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The first flight since Russia's resumption of regular air travel with Japan has left Vladivostok for Tokyo, the Vladivostok International Airport informs.

In mid-October Russia's coronavirus response center announced that Russia was going to resume flights to Serbia, Cuba and Japan, previously suspended amid the pandemic. Two Moscow-Tokyo flights and one Vladivostok-Tokyo flight per week were expected to be launched starting November 1.

"The Vladivostok International Airport announces the resumption of flights to Japan .

.. Aurora Airlines has carried out the first flight from the Vladivostok airport since the resumption of regular air travel between Russia and Japan," the airport said in a statement on Monday.

Russia suspended regular and charter flights with other countries in March, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Repatriation, cargo, postal and humanitarian flights were an exception. In August, Russia started to gradually resume regular air travel with foreign nations.