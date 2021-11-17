First Flight to Return 300 Iraqi Migrants From Belarus to Take Place On Thursday -Diplomat

UrduPoint.com

The first flight to take out around 300 Iraqi migrants from Belarus will take place on Thursday, Iraq's Consul in Russia Majid al-Kilani told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The first flight to take out around 300 Iraqi migrants from Belarus will take place on Thursday, Iraq's Consul in Russia Majid al-Kilani told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In the evening we will have exact numbers. The plane will fly to Iraq (from Belarus) tomorrow, on Thursday," al-Kilani said.

According to the consul, the desire to return to their homeland was expressed by "around 300 people, every hour their number increases by one or two."

Earlier in the day, al-Kilani stated that the plane, which will take Iraqi citizens from Belarus, will take off from Minsk and first land in the city of Erbil, and then at the airport of the Iraqi capital Baghdad. The consul have also stressed that the return flights will be free for the migrants.

