First Flight With New US Military Aid for Ukraine to Arrive Within 24 Hours - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The first plane with new US military aid for Ukraine is expected to arrive in the region within the next 24 hours, CNN reported on Friday, citing a senior US Defense Department official.

The arms will arrive at the border of Ukraine, where the Ukrainians are expected to pick them up and deliver them to the country, the official said.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said the United States considers sending Humvee armored vehicles and� sophisticated military equipment as part of the new aid package worth $750 million. The package includes 300 Switchblade drone-missiles, 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 200 M113 armored vehicles as well as 16 Mi-17s helicopters.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said its special operation is targeting only Ukraine's military infrastructure. In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and intensified supplying the Ukrainian military with lethal weapons.