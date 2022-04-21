UrduPoint.com

First Flights Of New Military Aid For Ukraine To Depart In 24 To 48 Hours -Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 08:18 PM

First Flights of New Military Aid for Ukraine to Depart in 24 to 48 Hours -Senior Official

The United States will ship the first deliveries of new military aid for Ukraine within the next 48 hours, a senior defense official told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United States will ship the first deliveries of new military aid for Ukraine within the next 48 hours, a senior defense official told reporters on Thursday.

"So Ukraine, for example, the latest presidential drawdown authority that was just signed: USEUCOM has been working with services, with the joint staff on sourcing solutions for that equipment and materiel, and we expect that the first flights will leave CONUS (the continental US) in the next 24 to 48 hours," the official said.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States

Recent Stories

Former ECHR Justice Condemns as 'Draconian' Possib ..

Former ECHR Justice Condemns as 'Draconian' Possible Prison Sentence for Assange ..

42 seconds ago
 Biden Announces Unite for Ukraine Program to Fast- ..

Biden Announces Unite for Ukraine Program to Fast-Track Ukrainian Refugees in US

44 seconds ago
 Biden Admin. to Announce Program to Fast-Track Ukr ..

Biden Admin. to Announce Program to Fast-Track Ukrainian Refugees in US - DHS

47 seconds ago
 Three buses with Mariupol evacuees arrive in Zapor ..

Three buses with Mariupol evacuees arrive in Zaporizhzhia: AFP

4 minutes ago
 New Package for Ukraine Includes 72 Howitzers, 121 ..

New Package for Ukraine Includes 72 Howitzers, 121 Phoenix Drones - Pentagon

4 minutes ago
 Former Ukrainian Opposition Lawmaker Asks Putin fo ..

Former Ukrainian Opposition Lawmaker Asks Putin for Political Asylum, Russian Ci ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.