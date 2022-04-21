First Flights of New Military Aid for Ukraine to Depart in 24 to 48 Hours -Senior Official

The United States will ship the first deliveries of new military aid for Ukraine within the next 48 hours, a senior defense official told reporters on Thursday

"So Ukraine, for example, the latest presidential drawdown authority that was just signed: USEUCOM has been working with services, with the joint staff on sourcing solutions for that equipment and materiel, and we expect that the first flights will leave CONUS (the continental US) in the next 24 to 48 hours," the official said.