UrduPoint.com

First Foreign Aid Flights Reach Tonga

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 01:07 PM

First foreign aid flights reach Tonga

The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga Thursday, five days after the dual disaster cut the Pacific kingdom off from the rest of the world

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The first humanitarian flights arrived in volcano and tsunami-stricken Tonga Thursday, five days after the dual disaster cut the Pacific kingdom off from the rest of the world.

Tonga has been inaccessible since Saturday, when one of the largest volcanic explosions in decades cloaked the nation in a layer of ash, triggered a Pacific-wide tsunami and severed vital undersea communication cables.

Two large military transport planes from Australia and New Zealand touched down at Tonga's main airport -- only recently cleared of a thick layer of ash after painstaking effort.

"Landed!" said Australia's international development and Pacific minister Zed Seselja, hailing the arrival of a C-17 "carrying much needed humanitarian supplies".

"A second C-17 is now on its way," he added.

Among the equipment on board was said to be a "skid-steer loader with a sweeper" to help keep the runway clear of ash.

New Zealand confirmed its C-130 Hercules has also landed.

"The aircraft is carrying humanitarian aid and disaster relief supplies, including water containers, kits for temporary shelters, generators, hygiene and family kits, and communications equipment," New Zealand foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

More than 80 percent of the archipelago's population of 100,000 have been impacted by the disaster, the United Nations has estimated, and initial assessments indicate an urgent need for drinking water.

The first smattering of images to emerge from Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa show ashen buildings, toppled walls and streets littered with boulders, tree trunks and other debris.

Tongans worked for days at the airport trying to clear the runway of ash so that much-needed aid could arrive.

The work was painfully slow, with only a few hundred metres being cleared each day.

With the air bridge now open, nations are rushing to get aid in.

Japan has announced it will send two C-130 aircraft, and nations from China to France have indicated they will also provide assistance.

But strict Covid protocols that have kept Tonga virtually virus-free mean the delivery of supplies will be "contactless".

New Zealand commander James Gilmour said: "There will be no contact between the New Zealand Defence Force and anyone on the ground."The crew was only expected to be on the ground for 90 minutes.

Related Topics

Tsunami World Australia United Nations Water China France Tonga Family From Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

Starlink Not to Charge Advance Money from Pakistan ..

Starlink Not to Charge Advance Money from Pakistani Users

15 minutes ago
 RTA Hazara division increases diesel run public tr ..

RTA Hazara division increases diesel run public transport fares for district Man ..

21 seconds ago
 Malaysia's top badminton player quits national tea ..

Malaysia's top badminton player quits national team

23 seconds ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

24 seconds ago
 Peril and promise: gas from 'killer lake' powers R ..

Peril and promise: gas from 'killer lake' powers Rwanda

27 seconds ago
 PNCA to organize Bazm-e-Ghazal" on January 21

PNCA to organize Bazm-e-Ghazal" on January 21

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.