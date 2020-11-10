First Four Il-76 Aircraft With Russian Peacekeepers Depart for Karabakh - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The first four Il-76 aircraft with Russian peacekeepers have departed for the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The first four Il-76 aircraft carrying Russian peacekeepers to the area of missions in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict took off from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield.

The personnel of the peacekeeping unit, vehicles, armored personnel carriers and materiel are on board," the ministry said.

Earlier reports said Russia's peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh would number 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 pieces of equipment.