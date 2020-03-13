UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:56 AM

First Four Towns Quarantined in Catalonia Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Authorities

The Catalan government has put four towns with a population of more than 66,000 people under quarantine after over 60 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with three fatalities were recorded in the Igualada municipality, located in the province of Barcelona, over the past 24 hours

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Catalan government has put four towns with a population of more than 66,000 people under quarantine after over 60 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with three fatalities were recorded in the Igualada municipality, located in the province of Barcelona, over the past 24 hours, Catalan Interior Ministry spokesman Mikel Buk said.

"Starting at 21:00 March 12, [residents of] Igualada, Santa Margarida de Montbui, Odena and Vilanova del Cami will be banned from leaving the towns," Buk said at a press conference late on Thursday.

Over the next 24 hours, only those who are not permanent residents of the given towns will be able to leave the area. Entry will only be authorized for trucks with groceries and essential goods.

So far, Spain, the second most affected country in Europe after Italy, has confirmed over 2,000 cases of the disease in the country. According to the latest official figures, Spain has confirmed 2,950 cases and 84 deaths.

