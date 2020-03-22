UrduPoint.com
First French Doctor Battling Coronavirus Pandemic Dies From COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The first doctor, who was involved in the fight against COVID-19 in France, has died from the disease, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Sunday.

"Last night I was informed about the death of one of the doctors working in a hospital.

This is, as far as I know, the first death of a doctor," Veran said, as broadcast by the local LCI tv channel.

The minister refused to give more details about the deceased, as this is not only a medical secret but also goes against the will of the family.

So far, France has confirmed 14,459 cases of the disease and 562 fatalities.

