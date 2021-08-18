First French Evacuation Plane Takes 41 People Out of Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The first French evacuation plane from Kabul arrived in Paris on Tuesday with 41 passengers aboard, the French Interior Ministry said.

The evacuation from Kabul, lately overrun by the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia), began overnight Tuesday, according to the ministry.

"The first flight carrying 41 people, French and nationals of other countries, arrives at Roissy Charles-De-Gaulle airport in the late afternoon today," it said.

The authorities organized the accelerated issuance of visas to arrivals with third-country citizenship, and provided reception in line with health regulations, according to the statement.

In addition, Afghans who wish to remain on French soil for a longer term will receive financial support, as well as assistance with their asylum applications and integration, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Florence Parly announced that the first of the two aircraft deployed to conduct evacuations from Kabul to Abu Dhabi had successfully brought French nationals to a military base in the UAE.

The international community was shocked by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan after the militants entered Kabul on Sunday without resistance, following weeks of a large-scale offensive across the country, declaring an end to the two-decade-long war.