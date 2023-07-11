First French Scalp Long-Range Missiles Already Delivered to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The first French long-range Scalp missiles are already on the territory of Ukraine, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Tuesday, citing a military source.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France has decided to transfer long-range missiles to Kiev to support the offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to the source, the first missiles were delivered simultaneously with Macron's announcement, the news agency reported.