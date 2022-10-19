First German-Built MEKO A-200 Frigate Handed Over to Egyptian Navy

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The first MEKO A-200 frigate produced by Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TMS) for Egypt under the contract of 2018 was officially delivered to the Egyptian Navy, the Egyptian military said on Tuesday.

The official handover ceremony took place in the German city of Bremerhaven, with Egyptian Navy Chief of Staff Vice Adm. Ashraf Atwa hoisting the Egyptian flag on the frigate.

The frigate, named Al-Aziz, is one of four frigates of MEKO class, which are to be shipped to Egypt under the contract signed by the Egyptian military and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems in 2018.

The vessel has a total length of 121.6 meters (398 feet), a displacement of up to 3931 tonnes and is able to reach the speed of 28 knots. The frigate also has modern weapons systems, which allows it to carry out a number of missions.

Last year, Germany delivered the fourth Type 209 submarine to Egypt under the contract signed in 2015, with three previous ones handed over to the Egyptian navy in 2016, 2017 and 2020, respectively.