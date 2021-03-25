UrduPoint.com
First German State To End Virus Shutdown From April 6: Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 02:47 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The southwestern state of Saarland will become the first in Germany to lift its virus shutdown from April 6, with leisure, sports and entertainment facilities to be allowed to reopen, state premier Tobias Hans said Thursday.

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls, outdoor dining and gyms will be reopened and gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed in public after Easter, Hans told a press conference.

People who visit them will have to abide by hygiene rules and present a negative antigen rapid test, he said. Shops reopened from early March in the region bordering France and Luxembourg.

