First Glimpse Inside Ethiopia's Tigray Shows Severe Damage to Key Infrastructure - UNICEF

UNICEF has been alarmed by the scale of damage to crucial civilian infrastructure in Tigray region after Ethiopia eased access to the conflict-hit region, which was cut off from the world since November, the aid agency's spokesman told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) UNICEF has been alarmed by the scale of damage to crucial civilian infrastructure in Tigray region after Ethiopia eased access to the conflict-hit region, which was cut off from the world since November, the aid agency's spokesman told Sputnik.

"As more supplies and emergency personnel reach crisis-affected people in Tigray, a partial and troubling picture is emerging of extensive destruction to the systems and services that people rely on, especially children," UNICEF Ethiopia's communication chief Victor Chinyama said in an interview.

UNICEF made the first air delivery to the region in early February, bringing 122 tons of supplies to Shire, a base of humanitarian operations that saw tens of thousands arrive on its doorstep after fleeing clashes between the Ethiopian government troops and regional forces.

"Outside of Mekelle, the regional capital, and other major towns, the delivery of essential services has largely broken down, with most electricity, water, communication, transport and banking networks still shut down," Chinyama said.

A recent assessment in 13 towns showed that 57 percent of water boreholes were not functional, while water supply and purification systems were damaged, making clean water extremely scarce. At least 700,000 people have no access to safe water.

Health facilities have also been damaged or destroyed. The education ministry estimates that a quarter of all schools are damaged and 1.3 million school-aged children are in need of safe education.

Access to the region is still hindered by insecurity in many places.

"While access is gradually improving, it is hindered by insecurity in many places. Gaining complete and unfettered access to Tigray is an important step in providing much-needed, large-scale humanitarian support," the UN official said.

Fighting in the province of Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party � Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) � of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia.

