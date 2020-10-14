UrduPoint.com
First Global Inter-Party Forum SCO+ To Convene In Virtual Format In October -United Russia

Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:02 PM

First Global Inter-Party Forum SCO+ to Convene in Virtual Format in October -United Russia



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The international inter-party forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, SCO+, will be held from October 21-23 in a virtual format, Andrey Klimov, the deputy secretary of the United Russia's general council, said on Wednesday.

The pilot edition of the forum, proposed by the United Russia, will bring together participants from about 50 countries at the level of political parties.

"We invited our partners to hold for the first time in the history of the international inter-party dimension a large online forum," Klimov said at a press conference held at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The senior lawmaker added that a digital platform, which would operate simultaneously in Russian, Chinese and English, was developed specially for the forum.

The platform will host a continuous 42-hour broadcast of the forum's events and is expected to be used to continue international inter-party cooperation.

"A very serious issue [of the forum agenda] is overcoming the social and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as joining efforts in the fight against dangerous infectious diseases. Naturally, we are primarily interested in COVID," Klimov said.

The participants will also discuss support for the so-called green economy, the development of digital technologies, regional security and counteraction to outside interference, the official added.

In addition, an international inter-party expert group will be created at the forum to examine "the most important challenges not only the SCO faces but the whole world."

