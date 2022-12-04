UrduPoint.com

First 'Grain From Ukraine' Ship Arrives In Ethiopia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 08:00 AM

First 'Grain from Ukraine' Ship Arrives in Ethiopia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) Head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak says the first ship with grain has arrived in Ethiopia as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" program, media report.

The ship has brought 25,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat to Ethiopia, Yermak said on Telegram, as cited by Ukrainian Korrespondent.net online newspaper.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the "Grain From Ukraine" international humanitarian project would help recover food security in the poorest countries, including Ethiopia, Somalia and Yemen.

On November 26, Zelenskyy, during the visit of the heads of governments of Hungary, Belgium, Lithuania and Poland to Kiev, officially launched the "Grain From Ukraine" initiative, which stipulates that, by the end of spring 2023, Ukraine should send at least 60 ships with grain to countries threatened by famine and drought, namely Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Congo, Kenya and Nigeria.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. At the same time, Putin has voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised by the agreement. Since then, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, has been extended for another 120 days.

Related Topics

Somalia World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Threatened Drought Yemen Visit Vladimir Putin Same Kiev Ethiopia Belgium Poland Sudan Congo Kenya Lithuania Nigeria Hungary July November Market Media From Agreement Wheat

Recent Stories

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

7 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

7 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

8 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

8 hours ago
 Golf: South African Open scores

Golf: South African Open scores

8 hours ago
 Dutch masters end American dream to reach World Cu ..

Dutch masters end American dream to reach World Cup quarter-finals

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.