First Grain Shipment Under UN Flag Symbolizes What World Can Do Together - Guterres

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The first grain shipment which sailed from Ukraine under the United Nations flag symbolizes what the international community can accomplish when acting together, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

"This ship is the Brave Commander. It sailed the Black Sea with the UN flag flying high and proud. On the one hand, what you see is a vessel like any other plying the seas. But look closer. At its essence, this ship is a symbol of what the world can accomplish when we act together," Guterres said in his remarks at the opening of the UN General Assembly High-Level week.

This ship loaded with Ukrainian grain was destined for the Horn of Africa, he noted, adding that millions of people there are on the edge of famine.

Guterres pointed out the ship navigated through a war zone in order to deliver food to those in need as part of an unprecedented comprehensive initiative to get more food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

The UN-brokered initiative consists of two package documents. The first one, a memorandum, stipulates the obligation of the UN to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. The second defines the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. Moscow has pointed out that the first memorandum of the grain initiative is not working yet.

