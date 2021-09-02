First Greater Bay Area shopping festival opens in Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The first Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area shopping festival kicked off in Beijing Thursday.

The festival, which is aimed at boosting consumption upgrade, will showcase more than 13 million products from 298,000 brands in food, cosmetics, digital, home appliances, and other industries.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is one of the most open areas in China with economic vitality, an official with Ministry of Commerce said.

With the launch of the shopping festival, the area can fully display its distinctive national brands and innovative products, the official said, adding that the event will contribute to the integration of the area.