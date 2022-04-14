First Group of Evacuated Foreign Sailors Leaves for Home Via Russia - DPR Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The first group of foreign sailors, who were evacuated from the port of Mariupol, left for their countries though Russia, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on Thursday.

"The first group has already left through the territory of Russia, some are going home, some, who are Russian citizens, to (Russia)," the official told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.