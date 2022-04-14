UrduPoint.com

First Group Of Evacuated Foreign Sailors Leaves For Home Via Russia - DPR Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

First Group of Evacuated Foreign Sailors Leaves for Home Via Russia - DPR Foreign Minister

The first group of foreign sailors, who were evacuated from the port of Mariupol, left for their countries though Russia, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The first group of foreign sailors, who were evacuated from the port of Mariupol, left for their countries though Russia, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on Thursday.

"The first group has already left through the territory of Russia, some are going home, some, who are Russian citizens, to (Russia)," the official told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Mariupol Donetsk From

Recent Stories

Communal Iftars arrange across Sukkur

Communal Iftars arrange across Sukkur

1 minute ago
 AJK PM sacks five cabinet members for wrong doing

AJK PM sacks five cabinet members for wrong doing

1 minute ago
 Major bleeding reduced in patients undergoing non- ..

Major bleeding reduced in patients undergoing non-cardiac surgery: Study

1 minute ago
 Russian Military Hospital in Melitopol Hit by Ukra ..

Russian Military Hospital in Melitopol Hit by Ukraine's Tochka-U March 17- Russi ..

1 minute ago
 Naval Chief visits PAF Air War College Institute

Naval Chief visits PAF Air War College Institute

44 minutes ago
 COVID-19 still a global health emergency despite d ..

COVID-19 still a global health emergency despite drop in cases, deaths: WHO

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.