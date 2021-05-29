UrduPoint.com
First Group Of Russian Diplomats, Technical Staff Leaves Embassy In Prague, Soon To Depart

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:59 PM

First Group of Russian Diplomats, Technical Staff Leaves Embassy in Prague, Soon to Depart

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The first group of diplomats and administrative workers left the embassy in Prague on Saturday and is on its way to the airport to return home, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The diplomatic mission's staff are leaving the Czech Republic as part of the arrangement to achieve parity in the number of personnel between the Russian embassy in Prague and the Czech embassy in Moscow, with seven diplomats and 25 administrative and technical personnel allowed to stay.

An IL-96 aircraft specifically arrived from Moscow to transport the departing diplomats. It is set to take off from Prague at 14:30 local time (12:30 GMT).

The second group of Russian embassy employees will return to Moscow on Monday.

In mid-April, Prague accused the Russian intelligence of involvement in the 2014 explosions at a Vrbetice arms depot and expelled 18 employees of the Russian embassy from the country. In response, Moscow declared 20 Czech diplomats personae non gratae, stating that the accusations were absurd, unfounded and far-fetched.

By May 31, Russia is set to reduce its embassy personnel in Prague by 35 diplomats and 46 administrative employees, while the Czech Embassy in Moscow will see 16 diplomats, four administrative workers and 91 local employees leave.

More Stories From World

