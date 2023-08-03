First Group of Spanish Citizens Evacuated From Niger - Foreign Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Spanish authorities, backed by France, have evacuated the first group of Spanish citizens from Niger and keep working to evacuate the rest, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the European Union had decided to evacuate all its citizens from Niger.

Later in the day, media reported that the Spanish government was working to evacuate more than 70 Spanish citizens remaining in Niger after a military coup.

"The first Spanish citizens arrived today from Niger as part of our cooperation with France. We continue to work on the ground for the rest of our compatriots," Albares wrote on Twitter.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.