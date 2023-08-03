First Group of UK Nationals Left Niger - Foreign Secretary Cleverly

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The first group of UK nationals have left Niger, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

"The first group of British nationals have now safely left Niger. To resolve the situation in Niger, the UK is clear in our support of an African and ECOWAS led resolution," Cleverly said on Twitter.

According to Reuters, citing a Foreign Office spokesperson's emailed statement, the UK citizens left Niger on a French flight.

On July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum from power. On July 30, the pro-Western 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the coup leaders in Niger one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use all measures to restore order there.