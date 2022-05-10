First Group of Ukrainians Complete Training on Phoenix Ghost Drones at Ramstein - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) A group of Ukrainian military personnel have completed their training on the US-made Phoenix Ghost drones at Ramstein air base in Germany on Sunday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"The week-long training for Phoenix ghosts took place at Ramstein and it just wrapped up yesterday," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Last week, Kirby said that a group of about 20 Ukrainians are going through a training course on the Phoenix Ghost drones.

The Biden administration has so far committed 121 of the Phoenix "suicide drones" to Ukraine amid the country's ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to the Pentagon, the first tranche with the Phoenix ghost drones have been delivered to the United States in the end of April.