UrduPoint.com

First Group Of Ukrainians Complete Training On Phoenix Ghost Drones At Ramstein - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

First Group of Ukrainians Complete Training on Phoenix Ghost Drones at Ramstein - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) A group of Ukrainian military personnel have completed their training on the US-made Phoenix Ghost drones at Ramstein air base in Germany on Sunday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"The week-long training for Phoenix ghosts took place at Ramstein and it just wrapped up yesterday," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Last week, Kirby said that a group of about 20 Ukrainians are going through a training course on the Phoenix Ghost drones.

The Biden administration has so far committed 121 of the Phoenix "suicide drones" to Ukraine amid the country's ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to the Pentagon, the first tranche with the Phoenix ghost drones have been delivered to the United States in the end of April.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Suicide Germany Phoenix United States April Sunday

Recent Stories

Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conf ..

Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conflict

22 minutes ago
 Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under sieg ..

Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under siege

22 minutes ago
 Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

38 minutes ago
 Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliam ..

Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliament opening

38 minutes ago
 PTI ruined the country: Rana Sanaullah

PTI ruined the country: Rana Sanaullah

50 minutes ago
 Indian troops launch one more CASO in Shopian

Indian troops launch one more CASO in Shopian

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.