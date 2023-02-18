First Group of Ukrainians Complete Training on Bradleys at US Base in Germany - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The United States completed the training of Ukrainian armed forces on how to use US Bradley combat vehicles that were given to Kiev to use amid Russia's special military operation, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"This week, the first Ukrainian battalion completed combined arms training on the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. Approximately 635 Ukrainians completed the approximately five-week period of instruction, which included basic soldier tasks like marksmanship, along with medical training, squad, platoon and company training, and a battalion force-on-force exercise," the Pentagon said in a press release.