UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Group Of Unaccompanied Migrant Children Leaves Greece For France - Athens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 01:30 PM

First Group of Unaccompanied Migrant Children Leaves Greece for France - Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The first group of 16 unaccompanied minors has departed from Greece to France, as part of an EU-led plan for the equitable distribution of migrant arrivals, the Greek Immigration Ministry said on Friday, adding that a total of 350 minors will be transferred to France from the country.

France has also committed to accepting families of asylum seekers, amounting to 400 people in total, the ministry said.

The next group of 33 unaccompanied minors will leave Greece for France on August 24.

"The close Greek-French friendship and cooperation now extends to the solution of the immigration problem. We especially appreciate this attitude of France and look forward to further expanding and strengthening our cooperation," Giorgos Koumoutsakos, the deputy minister for immigration and asylum, said.

Greece hosts about 4,800 unaccompanied children of migrants and asylum seekers.

Related Topics

France Greece August From

Recent Stories

FM expresses Pakistan's unwavering commitment to f ..

4 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 21, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

14 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

14 hours ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.