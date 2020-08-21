First Group of Unaccompanied Migrant Children Leaves Greece for France - Athens

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The first group of 16 unaccompanied minors has departed from Greece to France, as part of an EU-led plan for the equitable distribution of migrant arrivals, the Greek Immigration Ministry said on Friday, adding that a total of 350 minors will be transferred to France from the country.

France has also committed to accepting families of asylum seekers, amounting to 400 people in total, the ministry said.

The next group of 33 unaccompanied minors will leave Greece for France on August 24.

"The close Greek-French friendship and cooperation now extends to the solution of the immigration problem. We especially appreciate this attitude of France and look forward to further expanding and strengthening our cooperation," Giorgos Koumoutsakos, the deputy minister for immigration and asylum, said.

Greece hosts about 4,800 unaccompanied children of migrants and asylum seekers.