First Guantanamo Detainee To Be Repatriated to Home Country During Biden Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) A detainee who had been held at the Guantanamo detention facility is being repatriated to his home country for the first time during the current US administration of President Joe Biden, US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"The United States commends the Kingdom of Morocco for its collaboration in repatriating Abdul Latif Nasir, a Moroccan citizen who had been held at the Guantanamo Bay Detention Facility. Abdul Nasir is the first detainee to be repatriated to his country of origin during the Biden-Harris Administration. The Administration is dedicated to following a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population of the Guantanamo facility while also safeguarding the security of the United States and its allies," Price said in a statement.