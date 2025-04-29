First Hajj Flight From Malaysia Heads To Saudi Arabia Under Makkah Route Initiative
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The first batch of Malaysian pilgrims benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative departed on Tuesday from Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Madinah Region, arriving at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport.
The Makkah Route Initiative entails carrying out all travel procedures needed by the pilgrims in their homeland, including issuing visas electronically, ensuring that pilgrims have a clean bill of health, completing passport procedures at the airport in the country of departure, and coding and sorting the luggage according to the transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingodm.
Upon arrival, pilgrims are offered transportation to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, and their luggage is delivered to their accommodations.
