UrduPoint.com

First Heavy Snow Disrupts Beijing Traffic

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

First Heavy Snow Disrupts Beijing Traffic

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The first heavy snowfall of the winter lashed the Chinese capital overnight, causing disruptions in railway and air traffic, with the cold spell forecast to continue until Monday.

The Yanqing District in the suburbs of Beijing saw the heaviest snowfall. The coat of snow reached 40 centimeters (15.8 inches) and more in some areas.

Of 486 flights scheduled at Beijing Capital International Airport, 10 were canceled as of 08:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT).

Beijing Daxing International Airport plans to operate 228 flights, and there have been no data on cancellations so far.

Ten railway trips from Beijing to the neighboring city of Tianjin were called off. Some stretches of suburban speed highways were closed.

The meteorological center of China keeps the yellow danger level over the snowfall in Beijing and in several other municipalities. Citizens are recommended to stay at home, and motorists are demanded to drive with caution.

Related Topics

Snow China Traffic Tianjin Beijing From Airport

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 President issues Federal Decrees on National Emerg ..

President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Mana ..

1 hour ago
 EGA completes Al Taweelah smelter expansion

EGA completes Al Taweelah smelter expansion

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039 ..

UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039;s future

3 hours ago
 Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

Brazil registers 328 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.