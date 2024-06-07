Open Menu

First Human Case Of H5N2 Bird Flu Died From Multiple Factors: WHO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 09:01 PM

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said Friday, adding that investigations were continuing

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said Friday, adding that investigations were continuing.

The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with H5N2 avian influenza virus had been reported from Mexico.

Mexico's health ministry said the 59-year-old man had "a history of chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes (and) long-standing systemic arterial hypertension".

He had been bedridden for three weeks before the onset of acute symptoms, developing fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea and general malaise on April 17.

The man was taken to hospital in Mexico City on April 24 and died later that day.

"The death is a multi-factorial death, not a death attributable to H5N2," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told journalists in Geneva on Friday.

"The patient came to the hospital after weeks of multi-factorial background of multi other diseases," he said.

His body was subsequently routinely tested for flu and other viruses, and H5N2 was detected, Lindmeier said.

Seventeen contacts of the case in the hospital were identified. All tested negative for influenza.

In the man's place of residence, 12 contacts in the weeks beforehand were identified. All likewise tested negative.

"Investigations are ongoing. Serology is ongoing. That means the blood testing of contacts to see if there was any possible earlier infection," Lindmeier said.

"The infection of H5N2 is being investigated to see whether he was infected by somebody visiting or by any contact with any animals before."

The WHO said Wednesday that the source of exposure to the virus was unknown, though H5N2 viruses have been reported in poultry in Mexico.

Based on available information, the United Nations' health agency assesses the current risk to the general population posed by the virus as low.

- Low food risk -

Markus Lipp, senior food safety officer at the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, said the risk of contracting avian influenza though eating poultry was "negligibly low".

"In all the hundred years of avian influenza... there has not been any demonstrated food-borne transmission," he told the media briefing via video-link from the FAO's headquarters in Rome.

"Animal handlers, of course, who are in extremely close contact with animals may get an infection but it's an occupational risk. It's not a food-borne transmission," he said.

"Humans do not have avian influenza receptors in their gastro-intestinal tract, contrary to certain animal species, as far as we know. So there is a very slim likelihood, just from that perspective."

Of all the food safety risks when eating poultry, "probably the lowest risk is connected to avian influenza", Lipp said.

- H5N1 spread -

A different variant of bird flu, H5N1, has been spreading for weeks among dairy cow herds in the United States, with a small number of cases reported among humans.

But none of them are human-to-human infections, with the disease jumping instead from cattle to people, authorities have said.

H5N1 first emerged in 1996 but since 2020, the number of outbreaks in birds has grown exponentially, alongside an increase in the number of infected mammals.

The strain has led to the deaths of tens of millions of poultry, with wild birds and land and marine mammals also infected.

The human cases recorded in Europe and the United States since the virus surged have largely been mild.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Agriculture Died Rome Man Mexico City Geneva United States Mexico April May Influenza 2020 Christian Media All From Slim Blood Million

Recent Stories

China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance dev ..

China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase

5 minutes ago
 Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

5 minutes ago
 Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities f ..

Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..

5 minutes ago
 FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory ..

FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority

5 minutes ago
 Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to pr ..

Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..

5 minutes ago
 Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurat ..

Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH

17 minutes ago
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused he ..

2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held

17 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12

17 minutes ago
 Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more childre ..

Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan

17 minutes ago
 Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departme ..

Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments

17 minutes ago
 Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China ..

Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation

6 minutes ago
 BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slo ..

BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slowdown

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World