First Human Case Of H5N2 Bird Flu Died From Multiple Factors: WHO
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
The World Health Organization on Wednesday announced that the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with H5N2 avian influenza virus had been reported from Mexico.
Mexico's health ministry said the 59-year-old man had "a history of chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes (and) long-standing systemic arterial hypertension".
He had been bedridden for three weeks before the onset of acute symptoms, developing fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea and general malaise on April 17.
The man was taken to hospital in Mexico City a week later and died that day.
"The death is a multi-factorial death, not a death attributable to H5N2," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told journalists in Geneva on Friday.
His body was tested for flu and other viruses, and H5N2 was detected, Lindmeier said.
Seventeen hospital contacts were identified but all tested negative for influenza.
In the man's place of residence, 12 contacts in the weeks beforehand were identified. All likewise tested negative.
"The infection of H5N2 is being investigated to see whether he was infected by somebody visiting or by any contact with any animals before," Lindmeier said.
The WHO on Wednesday said that the source of exposure to the virus was unknown, though H5N2 viruses have been reported in poultry in Mexico.
The United Nations' health agency assesses the current risk to the general population posed by the virus as low.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
More Stories From World
-
Danish PM 'hit' by man in Copenhagen13 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh keep nerve to win thriller with Sri Lanka14 minutes ago
-
Alonso quickest in practice at rain-hit Canadian GP54 minutes ago
-
Student killed in rare Panama campus shooting54 minutes ago
-
Italian opera celebrated in Verona's 'magical' Arena54 minutes ago
-
Gross rescues Germany with last-gasp winner against Greece1 hour ago
-
'Frustrated' Ruud hit by illness at French Open1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v New Zealand T20 World Cup scores1 hour ago
-
Golf: All-time list of major golf winners1 hour ago
-
Golf: PGA Memorial Tournament scores1 hour ago
-
New Zealand set 160 to win after Afghan top order delivers1 hour ago
-
Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report2 hours ago