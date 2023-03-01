(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The first hydrogen aircraft engine, developed with the use of Spain's technologies only, will be launched in 2025, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the El Pais newspaper, a consortium of Spanish companies led by Spanish engines and turbines manufacturer ITP Aero have already begun the development of the engine, with tests scheduled for mid-2025.

Some 12 million Euros ($12.69 million) have been invested in the project under the Spanish Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology's Action Plan of the Aviation Sector, the report said.

With aviation responsible for nearly 2.5% of global CO2 emissions, the launch of the project should become another step toward decarbonization in air transport and support the UN goal for aviation of net-zero emissions by 2050, the newspaper reported.