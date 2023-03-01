UrduPoint.com

First Hydrogen Aircraft Engine Based On Spain's Techs To Be Launched In 2025 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 04:10 AM

First Hydrogen Aircraft Engine Based on Spain's Techs to be Launched in 2025 - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The first hydrogen aircraft engine, developed with the use of Spain's technologies only, will be launched in 2025, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the El Pais newspaper, a consortium of Spanish companies led by Spanish engines and turbines manufacturer ITP Aero have already begun the development of the engine, with tests scheduled for mid-2025.

Some 12 million Euros ($12.69 million) have been invested in the project under the Spanish Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology's Action Plan of the Aviation Sector, the report said.

With aviation responsible for nearly 2.5% of global CO2 emissions, the launch of the project should become another step toward decarbonization in air transport and support the UN goal for aviation of net-zero emissions by 2050, the newspaper reported.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Spain Media Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatt ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatta

1 hour ago
 FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

4 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

4 hours ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.