29 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 08:10 PM

First Indicators of Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccine May Appear in Fall - GAVI Alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) First indications of the effectiveness of a potential vaccine against COVID-19 may appear in the fall of this year, and even after that much time is needed to make the approved vaccine available to the population, Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, a global Vaccine Alliance, told Swiss NZZ am Sonntag newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

Berkley said that it was currently unclear whether an effective vaccine would be developed at all.

According to him, healthcare workers should be immunized at first hand, since they are in contact with those already infected.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 340,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

