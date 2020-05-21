First Infant Dies of COVID-19 in South Africa - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The first death of an infant from COVID-19 has been registered in South Africa, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Sadly we have recorded the first neonatal mortality related to COVID-19- this was a 2 day old baby that was born prematurely and therefore had lung difficulties which required ventilation support immediately after birth.

The mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health expressed condolences to the mother of the victim.

South Africa has confirmed 18,003 coronavirus cases so far, with 339 fatalities and 8,950 recoveries.