UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Infant Dies Of COVID-19 In South Africa - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:40 AM

First Infant Dies of COVID-19 in South Africa - Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The first death of an infant from COVID-19 has been registered in South Africa, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Sadly we have recorded the first neonatal mortality related to COVID-19- this was a 2 day old baby that was born prematurely and therefore had lung difficulties which required ventilation support immediately after birth.

The mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health expressed condolences to the mother of the victim.

South Africa has confirmed 18,003 coronavirus cases so far, with 339 fatalities and 8,950 recoveries.

Related Topics

Africa South Africa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

2 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

2 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

3 hours ago

UN Mideast envoy urges Israel to abandon threat to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.