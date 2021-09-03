UrduPoint.com

First Internal Flight In Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover Canceled - Reports

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:26 PM

First Internal Flight in Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover Canceled - Reports

The first internal flight from the Kabul airport to Mazar-i-Sharif after the Taliban (banned in Russia) came to power was canceled on Friday, Al-Jazeera reported, citing a source in the Afghan aviation authority

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The first internal flight from the Kabul airport to Mazar-i-Sharif after the Taliban (banned in Russia) came to power was canceled on Friday, Al-Jazeera reported, citing a source in the Afghan aviation authority.

"The first domestic flight, after the Americans left, to Mazar-i-Sharif was canceled," the source said, without providing any more details.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia From Airport

Recent Stories

What protocol will be followed if Queens death is ..

What protocol will be followed if Queens death is certain?

19 seconds ago
 Western Union resumes money transfer service to Af ..

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Afghanistan

15 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&#039;s Khamis Mushait

20 minutes ago
 China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stoc ..

China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stock exchange role

4 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday

4 minutes ago
 PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.