First International Commercial Flight From Kabul After US Pullout Lands In Doha - Source

Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

DOHA/LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The first commercial international flight from Kabul after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan landed in Doha on Thursday, a source at Doha airport told Sputnik.

"The first plane that departed today from the Kabul airport after its restoration by Qatari specialists landed in Doha, with about 113 passengers on board. They are citizens of the United States, Canada and other countries, most of whom will continue their journey from Qatar to their destination," the source said.

UK nationals were also on board, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed.

"We are grateful to our Qatari friends for facilitating a flight carrying thirteen British nationals from Kabul to safety in Doha today," Raab said in a statement.

The foreign secretary added that London expects the Taliban will fulfill its commitment "to allow safe passage for those who want to leave."

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) captured the Afghan capital of Kabul following months of a military offensive, whereupon the government collapsed. Last Tuesday, the last American military airplane took off from the Kabul airport, putting an end to foreign military presence in the country that had lasted almost twenty years.

