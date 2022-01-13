First International Flight Arrived in Almaty After Airport Reopened - Aviation Committee

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The first international flight arrived at Almaty airport from Turkey's Antalya on Thursday after the Kazakh airport resumed operations interrupted due to unrest, the Civil Aviation Committee of the republic said in a statement.

"After the resumption of operations, the first international flight Antalya-Almaty of the Air Astana airline arrived at Almaty airport," the statement said.