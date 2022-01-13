UrduPoint.com

First International Flight Arrived In Almaty After Airport Reopened - Aviation Committee

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 10:30 AM

First International Flight Arrived in Almaty After Airport Reopened - Aviation Committee

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The first international flight arrived at Almaty airport from Turkey's Antalya on Thursday after the Kazakh airport resumed operations interrupted due to unrest, the Civil Aviation Committee of the republic said in a statement.

"After the resumption of operations, the first international flight Antalya-Almaty of the Air Astana airline arrived at Almaty airport," the statement said.

Related Topics

Turkey Astana Almaty Antalya From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th January 2022

1 hour ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

10 hours ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

10 hours ago
 UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western S ..

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

10 hours ago
 Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Ma ..

Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Maleeka Bukhari

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.