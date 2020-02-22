First International Innovation Forum kicks off (Sunday 23 Feb 2020)

The activities of the First International Innovation Forum kick off Sunday 23 February 2020 and continues until 27th February

Dubai (Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020) The activities of the First International Innovation Forum kick off Sunday 23 February 2020 and continues until 27th February.

The event is organized by Dubai Customs and the Ministry of Economy as part of the UAE Innovation Month activities.

It is the biggest platform where creative people and innovators from different nationalities and backgrounds gather under one roof to showcase their innovations in different sectors including education, and the government and private sectors.



The first International Innovation Forum, which takes place at the Ministry of Economy’s headquarters, aims to spread the culture of innovation within the Emirati society, to inspire and encourage all innovators from different ages and backgrounds, and to give opportunity to all participants to exchange knowledge and experiences.

Furthermore, the event will help the UAE further improve its position at the Global Innovation Index (GII). In 2019, the UAE retained its number one ranking in the Arab world at (GII). The country ranked 36th globally.

In the first day of the Forum, Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Undersecretary for Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Economy of the UAE will deliver a speech, and Ahmed MahboobMusabih, General Director of Dubai Customs will shed more light on the importance of innovation in achieving the UAE strategic sustainable development plans and vision.

Musabih will also talk about the role of Dubai Customs in supporting innovation with the aim of facilitating customs services and procedures.

The organizing committee has invited a number of organizations and entities to attend the Forum including Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, UAE Insurance Authority, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Securities and Commodities Authority, and Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology.