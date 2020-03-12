First Iranian Vice President Jahangiri, 2 Ministers Infected With Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency on Wednesday published a list of state officials infected with the new coronavirus, which includes First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Cultural Heritage Minister Ali Asghar Mounesan and Industry Minister Reza Rahmani.

According to the media outlet, Jahangiri has been placed on quarantine and is now undergoing treatment. The condition of other two officials is improving.

The list also includes Iran's Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar who is currently under treatment in quarantine and a number of other health care officials.

The Islamic Republic is one of the worst-hit countries outside of China. The country's Health Ministry has so far reported a total of 9,000 COVID-19 cases, with 354 deaths and over 2,900 recoveries.

Earlier in the day, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the coronavirus situation can be now characterized as a pandemic. Globally, there are more than 121,000 confirmed cases in over 110 countries, with more than 4,300 deaths and 66,000 people having recovered from the disease.