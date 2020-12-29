First Iranian Volunteers Receive Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine as Part of Trials - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The first Iranian volunteers on Tuesday received a domestic vaccine against COVID-19 as part of trials, media reported.

According to the Tasnim news agency, two volunteers were injected. The beginning of human trials was attended by Health Minister Saeed Namaki and Sourena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology.

Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur has told Sputnik that the country expects the first domestically-developed vaccine to be ready by spring, and another two or three candidates to be available by summer.

In November, Namaki said that Iran was planning to secure at least 41 million coronavirus vaccine doses to inoculate about 20 million people via the international COVAX Facility, joint production with other countries and direct procurement from foreign manufacturers.

On Monday, Iranian Red Crescent Society chief Karim Hemmati said that Tehran would purchase 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses from China, while US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer would provide a further 150,000-200,000 doses.