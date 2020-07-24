(@FahadShabbir)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Several thousand people including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated on Friday in the first Muslim prayers at Hagia Sophia since the controversial reconversion of the former cathedral into a mosque.

The prayers come after a July 10 ruling revoked the Byzantine-era building's status as a museum, in place since 1934. Erdogan recited a verse from the Koran before the call to prayer was heard from the four minarets of Hagia Sophia.