UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Islamic Prayers Held In Turkey's Hagia Sophia Since Mosque Reconversion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

First Islamic prayers held in Turkey's Hagia Sophia since mosque reconversion

Several thousand people including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated on Friday in the first Muslim prayers at Hagia Sophia since the controversial reconversion of the former cathedral into a mosque

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Several thousand people including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated on Friday in the first Muslim prayers at Hagia Sophia since the controversial reconversion of the former cathedral into a mosque.

The prayers come after a July 10 ruling revoked the Byzantine-era building's status as a museum, in place since 1934. Erdogan recited a verse from the Koran before the call to prayer was heard from the four minarets of Hagia Sophia.

Related Topics

Tayyip Erdogan July Prayer Mosque Church Muslim From

Recent Stories

Punjab Law Minister hints at opening of restaurant ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Introduces Petal Search Widget – Find App ..

12 minutes ago

50, 000 new Utility Stores to be set up countrywid ..

16 minutes ago

Plan to hike power tariff on IMF behest opposed: M ..

16 minutes ago

Woman gives birth in Rickshaw in Hyderabad

34 minutes ago

Federal Agents Drive Portland Protesters Away From ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.