First Israeli Strikes On East Lebanon Kill Two Hezbollah Members: Security Sources
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Baalbek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Israeli strikes near the Hezbollah-dominated city of Baalbek killed two group members Monday, two security sources told AFP, in the first strikes on Lebanon's east since clashes began after the Gaza war.
"Two Hezbollah members were killed in the Israeli strikes near Baalbek," a security official told AFP, with another security source also confirming the toll.
Earlier Monday, one of the sources had told AFP that "an Israeli strike hit a building housing a Hezbollah civilian institution" in a Baalbek suburb.
A second Israeli strike hit a warehouse near Baalbek belonging to the group, the source added.
Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the press.
The Israeli army said it is "currently striking Hezbollah terror targets deep inside Lebanon".
Monday's strikes marked the first attack on Hezbollah outside Lebanon's south since the start of hostilities in the wake of the October 7 Gaza war between Israel and Palestinian group .
Recent Stories
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Attacks on mosque, church kill dozens in Burkina Faso6 seconds ago
-
China to make about 100 space launches in 202420 minutes ago
-
Denmark closes Nord Stream sabotage probe20 minutes ago
-
Japan's space agency restores communication with moon probe SLIM20 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street gains20 minutes ago
-
Technicians, Australian pilot kidnapped in Papua New Guinea freed30 minutes ago
-
China's warehouse storage sector off to smooth start in 202430 minutes ago
-
Across China: Tourist industries tap into lures of culture30 minutes ago
-
Attack on Rafah would be 'nail in coffin' of Gaza aid: UN chief1 hour ago
-
French journalist detained in Ethiopia1 hour ago
-
Does Sweden joining make the Baltic Sea a 'NATO lake'?1 hour ago
-
French journalist detained in Ethiopia2 hours ago