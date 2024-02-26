First Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two Hezbollah members: security sources

Baalbek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Israeli strikes near the Hezbollah-dominated city of Baalbek killed two group members Monday, two security sources told AFP, in the first strikes on Lebanon's east since clashes began after the Gaza war.

"Two Hezbollah members were killed in the Israeli strikes near Baalbek," a security official told AFP, with another security source also confirming the toll.

Earlier Monday, one of the sources had told AFP that "an Israeli strike hit a building housing a Hezbollah civilian institution" in a Baalbek suburb.

A second Israeli strike hit a warehouse near Baalbek belonging to the group, the source added.

Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the press.

The Israeli army said it is "currently striking Hezbollah terror targets deep inside Lebanon".

Monday's strikes marked the first attack on Hezbollah outside Lebanon's south since the start of hostilities in the wake of the October 7 Gaza war between Israel and Palestinian group .