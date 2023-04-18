UrduPoint.com

First Italian Warship To Dock At Japanese Port In June - Italian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 11:40 PM

First Italian Warship to Dock at Japanese Port in June - Italian Foreign Minister

An Italian navy frigate will dock for the first time at a Japanese port in June, as part of the country's ambition for a greater presence in the Indo-Pacific, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) An Italian navy frigate will dock for the first time at a Japanese port in June, as part of the country's ambition for a greater presence in the Indo-Pacific, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"The goal is to strengthen Italy's presence (in the Indo-Pacific) and at the same time to showcase the importance of free navigation," Tajani told Japanese news agency Kyodo.

He emphasized that the Italian warship's arrival at the port of Yokosuka is not meant as "an act of hostility against China."

The French frigate Prairial is scheduled to make a port call in Yokosuka shortly as well, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day day.

Tajani visited Japan to take part in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, which was held from April 16-18 in the Japanese resort city of Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture.

Related Topics

China Nagano Same Italy Japan April June From

Recent Stories

Defence Ministry approaches SC for elections at sa ..

Defence Ministry approaches SC for elections at same time across country

26 minutes ago
 Balochistan vital link in economic changes due to ..

Balochistan vital link in economic changes due to CPEC: Wali Kakar

26 minutes ago
 Punjab PDWP approves 10 developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves 10 developmental schemes

26 minutes ago
 Compliance center opened at commerce ministry to f ..

Compliance center opened at commerce ministry to facilitate businesses, exports

36 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Detains Another 20 People Over Alleged ..

Azerbaijan Detains Another 20 People Over Alleged Subversion for Iran

32 minutes ago
 EU Preliminary Agrees on European Law on Microchip ..

EU Preliminary Agrees on European Law on Microchips - Commissioner

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.