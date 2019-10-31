UrduPoint.com
First Japanese Tour Group Visits Disputed Russia Islands

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Japanese tourists have for the first time visited an island chain that is disputed with Russia and has prevented the two nations from signing a WWII peace treaty, according to Russian television reports aired Thursday.

The Soviet Union seized the strategically located volcanic archipelago north of Japan's Hokkaido in the final days of World War II, and has maintained a military presence there ever since.

President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have met many times to try to find a way out of the impasse, most recently in September.

The pair have discussed joint economic activity in the region and Russia's tourism agency said this year it was hoping to attract Japanese tourists to the islands.

The group of 44 people arrived Wednesday for a four-day visit, including trips to a Japanese cemetery and a local history museum, Russian regional authorities said.

The group, many of them elderly, were set to see two of the four islands in the Sea of Japan, which Russia calls the southern Kuril islands and Tokyo says is its Northern Territories.

One Japanese woman told Mir 24 television she had come"to see the places where my fellow citizens once lived and to touchthe ground."

More Stories From World

