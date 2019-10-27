First Joint Russian-Egyptian Air Defense Drills 'Arrow of Friendship 2019' Begin in Egypt

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The first joint Russian-Egyptian air defense exercises Arrow of Friendship 2019 began in Egypt, Russia's Southern Military District said on Sunday.

"The first joint exercise of air defense troops Arrow of Friendship 2019 started on the African continent," it said.

The exercises will be held through November 7 in the territory of the training tactical center of the Egyptian Air Defense Forces (EADF). Over 100 Russian servicemen will take part in the drills.

The purpose of the exercises is the exchange of experience between Russian and Egyptian military personnel, to ensure the safety of airspace and organizing air defense, cover important facilities, improve practical skills of military personnel and to train joint actions to repel conventional enemy strikes in various conditions.

The Russian side is represented at the exercises by anti-aircraft gunners of various units from Volgograd Region, Krasnodar Territory, North Ossetia and Crimea.

The exercises use Russian-made military equipment, including Tor-M2E and Buk-M2E anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as portable anti-aircraft missile systems Igla and self-propelled anti-aircraft systems Shilka, which are used by the EADF.