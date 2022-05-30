First Kazakh President Nazarbayev Says His Relatives Should Bear Responsibility If Guilty

Kazakhstan's former president and the honorary "leader of the nation," Nursultan Nazarbayev, said on Monday that his relatives should be held accountable in case of established law violations, instead of covering their crimes using his name

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Kazakhstan's former president and the honorary "leader of the nation," Nursultan Nazarbayev, said on Monday that his relatives should be held accountable in case of established law violations, instead of covering their crimes using his name.

"For many years we have been building a law-governed Kazakhstan. Its fundamental principle is that the law is the same for everyone. If someone of my relatives used my name behind my back as a cover for violating the law, then they should bear appropriate responsibility," Nazarbayev said in an interview with Kazakh political scientist Daniyar Ashimbayev published on Telegram.

He also said that guilt should be established in court and that every individual has the right to legal protection.

Nazarbayev also said that he supports the constitutional amendments proposed by the incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, that would remove the codification of his special status and privileges from the country's basic law.

In 2010, the Kazakh parliament bestowed upon Nazarbayev the honorary title of leader of the nation, or Elbasy in Kazakh.

Earlier in March, the Kazakh anti-corruption authority said that Nazarbayev's nephew Kairat Satybaldiuli, who had occupied different positions in the Kazakh security committee, and his ex-wife Gulmira were arrested on suspicion of abuse of power and embezzlement of large sums of money at the country's communications company Kazakhtelecom.