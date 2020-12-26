UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Known Allergic Reaction To Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Recorded In US - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 12:46 PM

First Known Allergic Reaction to Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Recorded in US - Reports

A US doctor developed an acute allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the first such case reported, the New York Times reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) A US doctor developed an acute allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the first such case reported, the New York Times reported.

Geriatric oncologist at the Boston Medical Center, Hossein Sadrzadeh, received the shot on Thursday and immediately developed allergic symptoms, the newspaper reported.

Sadrzadeh, who has an acute allergy to shellfish, administered his own handy epinephrine autoinjector and was treated at the medical center's emergency facility, the Times quoted a hospital spokesman as saying.

The physician was since discharged and is feeling well, the spokesman said.

Moderna Spokesman Ray Jordan said the company could not comment on the individual case but that an investigation would be carried out, according to the Times.

Around six instances of allergic reactions have been recorded among people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The US food and Drug Administration has launched a probe into the matter as nearly 10 million doses have already been distributed in the US thus far.

Related Topics

Company Doctor Boston New York Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Health Ministry Approves Use of Sputnik V ..

10 seconds ago

Uplift of all under developed regions priority of ..

12 seconds ago

Girl dies, two others hurt in a road mishap

17 seconds ago

China hails its 'extraordinary' success curbing vi ..

27 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque visits China Tourism Academy, dis ..

27 minutes ago

Registration of flour mills for next year to provi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.