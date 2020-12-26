First Known Allergic Reaction to Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Recorded in US - Reports

A US doctor developed an acute allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the first such case reported, the New York Times reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) A US doctor developed an acute allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the first such case reported, the New York Times reported.

Geriatric oncologist at the Boston Medical Center, Hossein Sadrzadeh, received the shot on Thursday and immediately developed allergic symptoms, the newspaper reported.

Sadrzadeh, who has an acute allergy to shellfish, administered his own handy epinephrine autoinjector and was treated at the medical center's emergency facility, the Times quoted a hospital spokesman as saying.

The physician was since discharged and is feeling well, the spokesman said.

Moderna Spokesman Ray Jordan said the company could not comment on the individual case but that an investigation would be carried out, according to the Times.

Around six instances of allergic reactions have been recorded among people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The US food and Drug Administration has launched a probe into the matter as nearly 10 million doses have already been distributed in the US thus far.