First Lady Jill Biden, Others Not Entirely Safe On Ukraine Visits - US Intel Official

First Lady Jill Biden and other top US officials who have visited Ukraine in recent weeks could not be guaranteed complete safety on their trips, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) First Lady Jill Biden and other top US officials who have visited Ukraine in recent weeks could not be guaranteed complete safety on their trips, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier said on Tuesday.

"I would not say that, no," Berrier said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing when asked about whether Jill Biden and other top US officials were entirely safe during their visits to Ukraine. "I don't think we can ever guarantee anything 100%.

Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod on Sunday, where she visited a public school being used as a temporary shelter. She also met with her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska, who made her first public appearance since the beginning of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Ukraine in April, where they met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

