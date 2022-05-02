First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Romania, Slovakia May 5-9 - White House

First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with US troops, diplomats and with Ukrainian refugees, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with US troops, diplomats and with Ukrainian refugees, the White House said on Monday.

"First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Romania and Slovakia from May 5 - May 9, 2022. During her visit, she will meet with US service members, US embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers, and educators," the White House said in a press release.

Biden is expected to arrive at Mihail Kogalniceau Airbase in Romania on Friday, where she will meet with US service members, the release said.

Later in the day, Biden will meet with Ukrainian refugees, humanitarian aid workers, and American diplomats in Bucharest, the release said.

The First lady will conclude her Friday activities with a trip to meet US diplomats in Bratislava, Slovakia, the release said.

On Saturday, Biden will meet more Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid workers in Kosice and Vysne Nemecke, the release added.

Biden will wrap up her trip with a meeting with Slovakian government officials on May 9, according to the release.