First Lady Melania Trump Says Experiencing Mild Symptoms After Contracting Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) First Lady Melania Trump said in a statement on Friday that she is experiencing mild symptoms after contracting the novel coronavirus.

"I have mild symptoms, but overall [am] feeling good," she said via Twitter.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday night that he and his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the disease earlier.