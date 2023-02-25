UrduPoint.com

First Lady Says Joe Biden Ready For 2024 Election - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) First Lady Jill Biden is confident that President Joe Biden, who has yet to announce his intent to run in the 2024 presidential race, is ready for re-election, AP news reported on Friday.

The first lady noted there is pretty much nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement that Biden will run, the report said.

Biden, who would be 86 at the start of the potential second term, is expected to announce his intent to run in the 2024 election in April, the report said.

The expectation is based on the fact that the first fundraising quarter ends by April, the report added.

The first lady is currently on a trip to Africa, where she will focus her efforts on engagements about women and youth empowerment and gender-based violence.

