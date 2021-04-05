First Large Batch of EpiVacCorona Vaccine Sent to Russian Regions - Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The first large batch of Russian EpiVacCorona vaccines against the coronavirus was sent to Russian regions on Monday, consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said, adding that over 40 regions will receive more than 230,000 vaccine sets.

"The first large batch of the EpiVacCorona vaccine was sent to the regions. On April 5, more than 230,000 sets of the EpiVacCorona vaccine were sent to more than 40 constituent entities of Russia. This is enough to vaccinate about a quarter of a million people," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

The National Immunobiological Company (Nacimbio), part of the Rostec corporation, is supplying vaccines to the regions, the watchdog added.